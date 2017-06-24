Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Monsoon session of Parliament to begin from July 17

June 24, 2017 2:22 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence from July 17, the day voting for the Presidential election takes place and conclude on August 11.

The dates of the session were decided at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh held last evening, according to official sources. However, the House may not function on the first day due to the demise of two sitting MPs – Lok Sabha member Vinod Khanna and Rajya Sabha member Pallavi Reddy.

