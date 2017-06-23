Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Monsoon breaks over MP

June 23, 2017 10:12 am

Agencies, Bhopal

The southwest monsoon broke over Madhya Pradesh today after a delay of approximately ten days. Confirming the development, an India Meteorological Department official said here that some places in Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori and Anuppur districts consequently experienced precipitation.

No powerful weather system has formed yet and the monsoon may take three to four days to reach the state capital. Rewa, Satna and Sheopur also witnessed rainfall today; the figures being 1.7, 0.5 and 0.3 cm respectively. Corresponding data for the past 24 hours is Jaora 5 cm; Budhni and Khurai 4 each; Mandsaur, Khilchipur, Hoshanga-bad, Ganj Basoda, Sironj, Vidisha and Athner 3 each; Amarkantak, Rewa, Sohagpur, Betul, Bhainsdehi, Pachmarhi and Bhopal 2 each. Khajuraho was the state’s hottest at 41 degrees Celsius. In the next 24 hours, isolated rain or thundershowers are likely in Chambal, Gwalior, Ujjain and Indore divisions; Bhopal, Hoshangabad, Harda, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Vidisha, Balaghat, Mandla and Anuppur districts.

