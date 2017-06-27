Monsoon arrives in several parts of MP

Agencies, Bhopal

With the arrival of monsoon in several parts of Madhya Pradesh today including in the state capital, downpours have been predicted in Chhindwara, Balaghat, Mandla, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Hoshan-gabad, Betul and Raisen districts in the next 24 hours. “Light to heavy rains may occur in other parts.

The Southwest Monsoon’s northern limits are crossing through Sagar, Sidhi and Patna. A deep low pressure has formed in the region causing rainfall at several places,” an official of the India Meteorological Department’s city centre said. Monsoon arrived in Bhopal Division barring Vidisha and Raigarh districts; Indore, Jabalpur, Shahdol and Hoshangabad disvisions; and Ratlam, Ujjain, Shajapur, Sagarh, Damoh, Sidhi and Singrauli districts. Nainpur recorded 8 cm overnight precipitation, followed by Amarwada and Gandhwani (both 5), Dewas (4), Tendukheda, Gudh and Bhanpura (each 3).