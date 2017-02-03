Mohun Bagan face northeast powerhouse Aizawl FC in crucial home match

Agencies, Kolkata

If league topper East Bengal’s recent spell of five games winning spree was not enough, arch-rivals Mohun Bagan will now have to deal with Sony Norde’s injury woes as they try to make amends for their draw in the last game.

Bagan, who take on second-placed Aizawl FC in a crucial Hero I-League tie at the Rabindra Sarovar Stadium, are coming off an AFC Cup preliminary stage win against Colombo FC.

But in their last league engagement, the former champions were held to a goalless stalemate by DSK Shivajians.

Kingfisher East Bengal, on the other hand, won handsomely both against first-timers Minerva Punjab FC and Mumbai FC and sit pretty on top of the heap three points clear of both Bagan and Aizawl.

Bagan have played a game less than both of them.

Norde did not train on Friday and when quizzed about the status of his injury, he said he wants to take the field against in-form Aizawl and will take a call only on match day.

“I have more than 24 hours to take a decision.

I feel some pain in my knee but I want to play.

The coach asked me if I feel a pain I better take rest because two important games are coming up (AFC Cup home match against Colombo FC and East Bengal),” Norde said.

“He is struggling and there is a big question mark on whether Norde will play or not,” Bagan coach Sanjoy Sen said.