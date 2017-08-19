Modi to lead India as super power in the world : Rajnath

Agencies, Lucknow

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will emerge not only as economic power but also as spiritual power, free from poverty, deprivation and there will be no discrimination based on caste, creed and religion.

Addressing a seminar on `Sankalp se Sidhi tak’ organised by the BJP’s city unit here, he said the Prime Minister has taken up the gauntlet to make India as one of the leading economic power. “India will not be an economic power alone. It will be a spiritual power which will take the world from the darkness of indecisiveness to the light of knowledge and prosperity,” he said.

He said ‘the Prime Minister has taken a `sankalp’ (pledge) to make India strong and we need to take that dream to reality. The manifestation of that dream will see the end of terrorism and extremism activities.

That will be the sidhi (realization) of that pledge.’ “India is standing at the cusp of change. It is the commitment of Prime Minister Modi to transform the country by 2022. Now, the nation is plagued with various problems which ranges from Kashmir conflict to poverty where one is working hard to get a square meal a day.

Things will change and by 2022, there will be no Kashmir issue and India will be once again become the proverbial ‘sone ki chidiya’,’ Mr Singh said as the audience clapped in approval. He said some people talk India as `Bimaru’ country because of various problems. ‘This NDA Government has initiated steps to shed this tag. Government is able to cap corruption through various steps like demonetisation and implementation of the GST.

Farmers are getting good remuneration of their produce. The youth is getting training under Skill Development projects and doors are thrown open for entrepreneurship by providing these skilled people money through Mudra Banking,’ he said.