“Jai Sri Ram”, Modi surprises all by what he did not say at Dussehra celebrations at Lucknow

Agencies, New Delhi

Making a break from the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today skipped Dussehra celebrations in the national capital and joined Lucknowites, a move which was attacked by the Opposition as politically-motivated, but he surprised all, not by what he said, but by what he did not say, during his speech at the historic Aishbagh Ramlila ground in the capital of Uttar Pradesh, which is going to polls early next year.

It was expected that the Prime Minister’s speech would be loaded with heavy political message, but except for chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ several times just 125 km from Ayodhya, he avoided any reference to any controversial issues and refrained from making any direct statement related to the polls.

He also did not make any mention of the Army’s surgical strikes, possibly trying to blunt the Opposition attack that he was encashing the action against terrorists across the LoC for political gains.

As the Prime Minister had said ahead of his Lucknow visit that this year’s Vijay Dashmi will be special, his speech at Aishbagh Ramlila ground was expected to be full of ‘bravado,’ as his critics would say it, for the Army’s cross LoC action against the terrorists and the success of his Government in internationally isolating Pakistan in the wake of the Uri attack.

But, the Prime Minister sprang surprise by his speech, which was more about fighting social evils and the ‘Ravana within,’ than anything else.

He, however, in an obvious reference to Pakistan, said that supporters of terrorism could not be spared. He devoted a fair part of speech to terrorism, but that was the topic (Complete elimination of terrorism) chosen for this year’s Vijay Dashmi speech of the chief guest.

The choice of Mr Modi to join in Vijay Dashmi celebrations in Lucknow this year, had created great political interest as the move was seen as his outreach to the people of the state, which was going to polls next year.

BJP is leaving no stone unturned to end its 14-year exile from power in the state through the coming elections, which will be held in February.

Previous Prime Ministers have usually been participating in Dussehra celebrations only in the national capital, but Mr Modi, known for his unconventional and novel way of reaching out to the people, broke the tradition .

To the Opposition’s criticism that Mr Modi’s Dussehra in Lucknow was politically-motivated, the ruling BJP had earlier in the day said that the Prime Minister was for the whole nation and he could chose any place to join in Vijaya Dashmi celebrations, and after all, he represented a constituency of the state-Varanasi in the Lok Sabha.

BJP said the Opposition was, in fact, in consternation over the increasing popularity of Mr Modi and all its leaders were speaking and acting in a desperate way, unable to digest the Prime Minister’s rising graph of popularity.