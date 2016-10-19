Modi says Indian forces among best in the world

Agencies, Mandi, (HP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that Indian forces were among the best in the world. Addressing a ‘Parivartan’ rally organized by BJP here, Mr Modi said recent surgical strike by Army against terror launching pads across the Line of Control have shown that Indian forces were no less than anybody.

Comparing the Army’s surgical strikes with Israel’s exploits, the Prime Minister said, Army’s valour was being discussed across the country these days. Israel is known for its targeted strikes against militant outfits and enemy countries. Mr Modi said his government had fulfilled its promise of ‘One-Rank, One-Pension’ for ex-servicemen, an issue which he said had been hanging fire for over 40 years.

Targetting Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh for his alleged involvement in corruption, Mr Modi said while BJP chief ministers dedicated themselves to development work, Congress leader was concerned about his own welfare.

Prime Minister inaugurated Kol Dam Hydro project, Parbati Hydel Project and Rampur Hydro Project by pressing the button from the Padal Stadium. He said besides harnessing the potential of hydel power, the central government had drawn up an ambitious plan to harness the solar energy also all over the country and many big players public and private sector had come forward.