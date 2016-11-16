Modi, Rivlin vow to work together against terror

Agencies, New Delhi

India and Israel today vowed to strengthen their anti-terror cooperation, describing terrorism as the main challenge before the world. They called upon the international community to act with resolve, stressing that failure to act and remaining silent would only encourage terrorists.

The two countries also agreed to boost their cooperation in various fields and signed agreements for cooperation in water resources development and agriculture after delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Israel President Reuven Rivlin, who arrived here yesterday on a six-day visit.

Speaking to the media after the talks, Mr Modi said President Rivlin’s visit will give a crucial push to build new pillars of their bilateral relationship and also give new momentum to the decisions taken during President Pranab Mukherjee’s visit to Israel, last year.

The Premier said Mr Rivlin and he noted the two countries’ growing defence partnership and agreed on the need to make it more broad-based in production and manufacturing. Mr Modi also invited Israeli companies to take part in ‘Make in India’, ‘Skill India’ and Smart city programmes of his country. The Israeli President in his remark said that his country was ready not only to ‘Make in India,’ but also ‘Make with India.’