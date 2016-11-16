Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
1:37 pm - Wednesday November 16, 2016

Modi reaches out to Oppn members in LS

November 16, 2016 12:58 pm

modi

Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached out to the Opposition members, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in the Lok Sabha before the House met on the first day of the winter session of Parliament.

Mr Modi, whose government is facing a united Opposition offensive against his decision of demonetisation both inside and outside Parliament, came to the House about eight minutes before the House assembled and went up to the front rows of the Opposition benches greeting and shaking hands with the members.

He greeted Ms Gandhi with folded hands and talked to her for a couple of minutes. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who accompanied the Prime Minister along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anant Kumar, was also seen exchanging pleasantries with Ms Gandhi.

After meeting the Opposition members, Mr Modi went to the treasury benches and greeted Mr LK Advani and senior members of his cabinet.

Posted in: Featured, Nation

You might like:

Rahul Gandhi gets bail on defamation case Rahul Gandhi gets bail on defamation case
Modi reaches out to Oppn members in LS Modi reaches out to Oppn members in LS
Trinamool Congress MPs hold protest in Parliament premises against demonetisation Trinamool Congress MPs hold protest in Parliament premises against demonetisation
Sushma Swaraj on dialysis at AIIMS Sushma Swaraj on dialysis at AIIMS