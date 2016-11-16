Modi reaches out to Oppn members in LS

Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached out to the Opposition members, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in the Lok Sabha before the House met on the first day of the winter session of Parliament.

Mr Modi, whose government is facing a united Opposition offensive against his decision of demonetisation both inside and outside Parliament, came to the House about eight minutes before the House assembled and went up to the front rows of the Opposition benches greeting and shaking hands with the members.

He greeted Ms Gandhi with folded hands and talked to her for a couple of minutes. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who accompanied the Prime Minister along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anant Kumar, was also seen exchanging pleasantries with Ms Gandhi.

After meeting the Opposition members, Mr Modi went to the treasury benches and greeted Mr LK Advani and senior members of his cabinet.