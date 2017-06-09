Modi meets Xi amidst differences over NSG bid, CPEC

Agencies, Astana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping here in a first meeting with the Chinese leader this year that follows the boycott by India of OBOR conference, held in Beijing last month.

The Prime Minister thanked the Chinese leadership for its cooperation in helping India get entry into the SCO. “India is grateful to your leadership and support for entry into the SCO. The Indian population, especially the youth, keeps a positive view of emerging developments in the relations between two countries,” Mr Modi said.

The talks were held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, which came amidst sharpening differences between the two countries over China hindering India’s NSG membership and concerns over the ongoing work on the China-Pakistan economic corridor which passes through Pak occupied Kashmir.

The founding members of the SCO are China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India has been an ‘observer’ to the SCO, since 2005.

China will assume the SCO Presidentship after the Astana summit and will host the next year’s summit in 2018. Later, the Prime Minister also held talks Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev here. Yesterday, Prime Minister Modi discussed with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, on various ways to expand the bilateral India-Kazakh ties.