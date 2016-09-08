Modi meets Obama, Li other world leaders at ASEAN, East Asian summits

Agencies, Vientiane

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met US President Barack Obama and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and several other world leaders on the sidelines of two back-to-back international summits in the capital of Laos. After his visit to the US, it was Mr Modi’s first bilateral meeting with Mr Obama.

Both the leaders had also met informally during the G-20 summit at Hangzhou, the eastern city of China on September 4-5. During the 14th India-ASEAN Summit and the 11th East Asia Summit, Mr Modi also had bilateral talks with South Korean President Park Geun-Hye and Premier of host of the summits Thongloun Sisolith.

Myanmar’s foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi also called on him. This was also the first meeting between Mr Modi and Mr Obama after the countries inked a landmark agreement on sharing each other’s military logistics.