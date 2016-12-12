Modi, Indonesian President holding talks today

Agencies, New Delhi

Talks are underway between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Joko Widodo who arrived here in the wee hours on a day’s visit.

Earlier in the morning, President Widodo was given a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan and later he laid a wreath at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

Several agreements on security and trade and investment are expected to be signed between the two countries at the end of the delegation-level talks.

Indonesia is India’s strategic partner since 2005 and an important trade partner in the ASEAN. India’s trade with Indonesia is the largest among all the ASEAN countries, at 16 billion dollars last year (2015-16) and also Indonesia is the largest target of India’s outward Foreign Investment, totaling about 15 billion dollars to date.

This is Mr Widodo’s first visit to India after assuming power in October 2014. He is accompanied by Madam Iriana Joko Widodo and several Cabinet Ministers which includes the Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Trade, Industry, Investment, Health and also a very high-level business delegation which includes the President of Kadin, the premier business chamber of Indonesia.

Vice-President Hamid Ansari will call on President Widodo in the afternoon. President Pranab Mukherjee will receive the visiting President in the evening and also host a State Banquet form him.