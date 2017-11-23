Modi inaugurates Global Cyber Security Summit

New Delhi,

Underlining the importance of cyber security in the fast emerging digital world, Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Thursday said nations must take responsibility to ensure that the digital space does not become a playground for the dark forces of terrorism and radicalization.

“We need to ensure that vulnerable sections of our society do not fall prey to the evil designs of cyber criminals. Alertness towards cyber-security concerns should become a way of life,” Mr Modi said.

Inaugurating the 5th Global conference on Cyber Security here, Mr Modi said the global community needs to approach the issue of cyber-security with confidence, as much as with resolve.

‘Cyber-space technologies must remain an enabler for our people,’ he said.Stating that Cyber-space was a key area for innovation, the Prime Minister said India has a pool of talent in the field and startups are ready to provide solutions to everyday problems and improving lives.

“I am confident that the global investor community will recognise the immense potential waiting to be tapped from India’s startup pool,” Mr Modi said.

Highlighting the importance of social media platforms in making cyber-space participative for all, the Prime Minister said, ‘news that experts tell us from studios is now supplemented by experiences highlighted on social media.’

“This transition, to a blend of expertise and experience is the contribution of the cyber world,’ Mr Modi added.Delegates from over 120 countries and ministers from 30 countries are participating in the two-day conference.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremsinhe also addressed the inaugural session of the conference along with India’s IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.