Modi has stumped Oppn with pro-poor narrative discarding BJP’s ‘bania party’ image : Rudy

Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought about a transformative change of image for BJP- from a ‘party of banias’ to a party for the poor, taking the wind out of the Opposition’s sail, Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy said here today.

‘The Opposition since 2002 has indulged in all lies to see that only the ‘Gujarat narrative’ prevailed, when it came to Mr Modi, but the Prime Minister during the last three years of the NDA Government has broken free of it and is now writing an India story, where the poor, Dalits and the deprived hold the centre stage,’ Mr Rudy told UNI.

Modi Government had, during the last three years, redefined its objectives to customise its policies and programmes for the greater benefit of poor, Dalits and have-nots in the country, said the Skill Development Minister. ‘A number of schemes have been launched and delivered on the ground for the poor and lower income strata of the society, be it financial inclusion, direct benefit transfer or free LPG connection in rural areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally monitors implementation of these and other Central schemes on a regular basis,’ Mr Rudy said. He said BJP had completely devoted itself to the ‘Antyodaya’ programme, as enunciated by its founder Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay to take the benefits and fruits of development to the last person in the line.

The Minister said in the past three years of Modi Government, the BJP and the Government were able to shed its image of being a pro-business class party and had been able to communicate convincingly to the people in general the logic and rationale of its programmes and schemes, which have started delivering on the ground.

Mr Rudy counted schemes like Ujjwala, under which the poor families get free cooking gas cylinder, the Jan Dhan Yojana under which a poor can open account with just Rs 1, and also the insurance cover for just Rs 1, and direct transfer of benefits, which were all transforming the life of the poor.

‘Armed with the bank account with the insurance paper and with Aadhaar card the poor was today feeling really equipped and empowered, and this feeling was palpable when you go to village,’ Mr Rudy said. ‘With such inclusive policies and schemes, I do not think it will be difficult for the party to sail through comfortably in 2019 general elections,’ the senior BJP leader said.

Asked about a ‘grand alliance’ of opposition parties which plans to take on the BJP, he brushed aside these as ‘big claims’ and mere ‘rhetoric,’ which appeared ‘not doable’ on the ground. People have had a very sad experience of the Governments formed by such alliances and they were not going to repeat their mistake of voting them to power any further, he added.