Modernisation of India is dependent on modernisation of its water management : Prez

Agencies, New Delhi

Terming water as fundamental to the economy, ecology and human equity, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said modernisation of India is dependent on modernisation of its water management.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the 5th Edition of India Water Week-2017 here, the President said, “Today, the world is debating if the flow of information is more important than the flow of energy. That is a good question. But the flow of water is still more important”.

The President said that in India, 54 per cent of people were dependent on farming for their livelihood but their share of national income was just 14 per cent.