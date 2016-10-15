India already a very developed nation in missile system will now have Russian partnership in the missile programme. The India-Russia annual summit will also take place at Panaji-Goa during the 5-Nation BRICS summit on October 15-16. Prime Minister Mr.Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are likely to sign about 18 agreements.

Russia will supply five S-400 missiles to India which can gun down 36 enemy missiles at a time. It will provide missile shield to India as well as added hit power. The deal will cost 33,000 crore of rupees. It is an advanced surface to air missile systems to India. An agreement to build warships for Indian Navy will also be signed. Both the nation will set up a joint venture in India to build multi-tasks Kanov 226 helicopters.

Russia will supply 40 helicopters and rest 160 will be made in India under the Make in India programme. The joint venture will be between Russian Kostak Corporation and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited – the maker of Tejas Fighter Plane of India. The Russia has already signed an agreement with India long back to manufacture MiG fighter planes in India. Till now India was biggest armament buyer of the world. But now it is seller of Arms. India may soon provide missile system to Vietnam.

The France is supplying Rafale fighter plane and will also manufacture in India. The US also keen to supply it F-16 fighter planes to India. In the civilian planes also the Airbus Industries of France and Boeing of US are also coming to India to set their plant here. From Bhopal the Prime Minister Mr.Modi has left for Panaji-Goa to host 5 Nation BRICS Summit.

In the sidelines of the BRICS Mr.Modi will also meet other heads of state including Chinese President Jinping. After the Summit the Russian President Mr.Putin is likely to inaugurate the third and fourth units of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant. Mr.Putin said the energy sphere played an important role in Russian-India trade and economic cooperation. The Russia is also considering the construction of nuclear plants in other sites in India.