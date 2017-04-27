Minister enquires about contentment over phone from CM Helpline complainants

Bhopal : Minister of State for General Administration Department Lal Singh Arya reviewed department at Mantralaya today. He spoke to the persons over phone related to the departmental cases received under the CM Help Line. Arya spoke to Mukesh Kumar, a resident of village Mandoda of Tahsil Shajapur -Distt. Shajapur.

A complaint was lodged by Kumar regarding death certificate of his relative in CM Helpline. On being enquired by Ayya, he informed that certificate has been received and he is totally satisfied. Arya also spoke to Ramkishan Jatav of Gram Panchayat Khatora -Tahsil Badarwas of district Shivpuri. A complaint regarding preparation of caste certificate had been registered by him. He informed Arya that work has been done and he is satisfied.

Moreover Arya talked to Mohd. Shakir Ansari of village Neuton Chikhli of Chhindwara, Ansari informed that he has received the sum of Rs. 7 thousand 500 from the Mukhyamantri Sahayta Kosh. Arya spoke to Shubham Joshi of village Ladsi of Nasrullahganj district Sehore. He said that a sum of Rs. 20 thousand has been received by him from the Mukhyamantri Sahayta Kosh.

Both the complainants said that the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is working excellently. Minister of State Arya spoke to Sukmant Tiwari of village Tiglaha-Tahsil Jawa of district Rewa. Tiwari informed that the application submitted by him for financial assistance from Mukhyamantri Sahayta Kosh has been misplaced by the concern person.

Application has been submitted by him again. Arya immediately spoke to the Collector Rewa Rahul Jain directing him to redress the grievance giving complainant’s complaint number and mobile number. Principal Secretary Smt. Seema Sharma informed that all the Deputy Secretaries of General Administration Department are making 5 calls per day for redressal of cases received under CM Helpline.

She further mentioned that only 142 cases are remained for redressal from a total of 7 thousand cases adopting this procedure. It was informed in the meeting that a total of One crore 25 lakh 60 thousand caste certificates have been issued till date. MoS Arya has told to obtain information regarding action initiated by the Commissioners-Collectors under special recruitment drive of class IV employees.

Arya also gathered information about Annexe building of Mantralaya. He told the officials to fulfil the announcements made by the Chief Minister related to the department. Additional Secretary K.K. Katiya, Deputy Secretaries Dr. Amitabh Awasthi, Smt.Usha Parmar and Sanjay Kumar were present in the meeting.