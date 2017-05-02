Militants attack police party in Pulwama

Agencies, Srinagar

Militants attacked a police party with automatic weapons in south Kashmir district of Pulwama late last night. However, conflicting reports about the attack are being received from different security agencies. Official sources said militants fired at a police vehicle at Dangerpora in Pulwama.

A report said that Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy SP) was travelling in the vehicle when the attack took place. However another report said it was an escort vehicle of the Dy SP which came under attack. No one was injured in the attack, sources said, adding that militants managed to escape under the cover of darkness.