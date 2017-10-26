Miffed BJP legislator from Rahul’s constituency threatens to quit

Agencies, Lucknow

In just seven months of power in Uttar Pradesh, rumblings of uneasiness are surfacing in the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), with a legislator threatening to quit the Assembly seat.

Mayankeswar Sharan Singh, elected from Tiloi Assembly seat, which is part of Amethi parliamentary constituency represented by Congress vice- president Rahul Gandhi, is camping in the state capital for the past two days and, along with his supporters, planning a strategy for action.

When contacted by UNI, Mr Singh refused to comment, but hinted that he was discussing the matter with his supporters. “I will convey my decision at the right moment,” he said.

There were reports in the media that he would seek time with the Assembly Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit, for tendering his resignation any time today. Till midday, however, the Assembly Secretariat had not received any request for Singh’s appointment with the Speaker.

Sources close to the MLA said he was annoyed because he was being ignored by the party leadership and was irked by interference by Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani in the day-to-day affairs of Amethi.

Sources further said that several leaders from other parties who had joined BJP before UP Assembly polls, too, are frustrated as a result of being ignored by the party and the state government machinery. The state BJP leadership brushed aside Tiloi MLA’s resignation threat and alleged that he was just trying to get media attention and to regain prominence within the party and government.

Mayankeswar Sharan Singh, Raja of erstwhile Tiloi estate of Amethi, had left Samajwadi Party and joined BJP before the Assembly polls and won from the Tiloi Assembly seat. It may be recalled that Singh who was BJP MLA from Tiloi during 2002-07, was expelled from the party in April 2004 for anti-party activities and accused of hobnobbing with Congress in Amethi.

According to reliable sources, the Tiloi MLA is expected to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath late in the afternoon to apprise him of his grievances.