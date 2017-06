Bhopal : Mayor-in-Council (MiC) member and health department in-charge Manoj Chaubey inspected the nullah cleaning work at Dwarka Nagar, Patra nullah, Kabadkhana, Chhola Road and other places.

He was accompanied by in-charge health officer Rakesh Sharma. Chaubey said the garbage taken out from the nullahs should be removed as soon as possible.