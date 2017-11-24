Metro fare hike costs 3 lakh passengers per day

New Delhi,

Following the Delhi Metro fare hike last month, there has been a decline of

more than three lakh passengers a day.

The Metro’s daily average ridership fell to 24.2 lakh last month from 27.4 lakh in September, which was a drop of around 11 per cent, Delhi Metro said in a reply to a RTI query.

The Blue Line, which has the maximum rush, lost more than 30 lakh passengers during the month while on the Yellow Line, there was a loss of more than 19 lakh commuters, said the reply.

Travelling in the Metro became costlier from October 10 as the revised fare come into effect. This was the second phase of increase in the Metro fare. The first hike had been effected in May.

As per the new rates, every travel beyond 5 km had become dearer. The minimum fare is Rs 10(up to 2 km), while the maximum fare is Rs 60 (beyond 32 km).

Smart card users gets 10 per cent discount on each ride. They get an additional discount of 10 per cent while travelling during off-peak hours.