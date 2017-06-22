Meira Kumar to be Oppn candidate against Ram Nath Kovind : Sonia

Agencies, New Delhi

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar will be the opposition candidate against BJP’s Ram Nath Kovind in the Presidential elections, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said here today.

Ms Gandhi made the announcement sitting along with a galaxy of opposition leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury and former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh among others. ”

The decision was unanimous,” CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury said even as there have been reports earlier that the Left parties were in favour of either Prakash Ambedkar or Gopalkrishna Gandhi.