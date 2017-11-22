MDI organises third annual ‘Samvaad’ on ‘EMERGING INDIA – THE ROAD AHEAD’

Agencies, Gurgaon,

Indian economy’s future and prospectus were discussed by industry leaders at Samvaad 2017, the third annual leadership conclave organized by students of National Management Programme at Management Development Institute, Gurugram on Saturday, 18 November.

Samvaad is an annual business symposium organized by the executive batch students of MDI Gurugram which provides an opportunity for the exchange of ideas among the brightest minds in the country.

The conclave gathered industry experts from all occupations to provide insights on this year’s theme – ‘EMERGING INDIA – THE ROAD AHEAD’. While welcoming the esteemed guests, faculty members and students, Prof. J. K. Jain, Chairperson – NMP spoke about the successful journey of the NMP Programme and the laurels it has earned for MDI.

He also applauded Samvaad for celebrating 3 years of excellence. Highlighting the significance of this initiative, Prof. Sangeeta S. Bharadwaj, Dean – Executive Graduate Programme said, “Developing young managers to be good leaders is the soul of NMP programme in MDI.

She hailed if for setting benchmarks and promoting engagement, excitement and an environment of learning”. The conclave was graced by the presence of Chief Guest, Mr. Rajnish Datta, Senior President, Human Capital Management, Yes Bank, and Guest of Honour, Mr. Sanjay Vidyarthi, Managing Director, IQOR India.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Datta said “one must believe in the mantra of “Gaining Knowledge” and how each one of us could be a wheel of change. The art of business can be learned but it is the attitude which makes a difference.

It is important to connect the dots, have empathy, have the right attitude and rise confidently as sky is the limit”. Where as Mr. Vidyarthi reflected that “India has a rich history and we should learn from it.

We need to discover ourselves and urge to take India forward. It is a nation of billion people which has no dearth of opportunities. He left the audience with a message that rewards and risks go hand in hand so one must move out of his/ her comfort zone to surge ahead”.

The first panel discussion began with an electric debate on the theme “Changing Business Landscape in Digital Era”. The panellists stressed on the need for sustainable solutions which are necessary for India’s progress.

The technology has created a global platform and a marketplace with huge potential. Business owners are facing huge challenges due to wave of digitization and how SAP is mobilizing technologies and harnessing the power of cloud technology.

The panellists were Mr. Shivam Srivastav, Regional Manager – India (North/East) & Bangladesh, SAP and Mr. Rakesh Vij, Ex CBO, Aricent and Prof. Anjali Kaushik from MDI Gurugram. The second session was on ‘Pioneering Make in India Vision’.

The panellists shared their views on how the business environment in India differs from rest of the world. There is a need to create a competitive environment where each state can leverage its strength.

The SMEs, MSME and agribusiness are progressing. Pace of change is slow but change is happening.

The line-up of speakers for this session included Mr. Utkarsh Amitabh, Business Development Manager, Microsoft; Cofounder Network Capital; Global Shaper – World Economic Forum, Mr. Brij Nadan, Executive Director, M/S DLF Limited and Mr. Yogesh Bellani, CEO, Field Fresh Foods Private Limited. Next panel discussion was on the theme ‘Economic Reforms and Initiatives: Future Perspective’.

The discussion was mainly on the new initiatives that have come into picture. Indian are conservative in nature, consequently it is difficult to raise a equity for a promoter. There should be ease of doing business in the rapid changing economic scenario.

The panellist for this session were Mr. Jyoti Prakash Gadia, MD Resurgent India Ltd, Mr. Aditya Mishra, CFO, GE Renewable, Ms. Neha Rustagi, Associate Director, PwC India and Mr. Pawan Lohea, Independent GST trainer and Consultant.

The final session was a brainstorming one on the latest theme i:e ‘Changing Dynamics of Leadership in VUCA World’,. The session saw presence of eminent speakers, such as Mr. Anirush Patil, Director, Mckinsey & Company, India Knowledge Centres, Mr. Sharat Sharma, Director, DMRC and Mr. Bharat Salhotra, VP, Alstom.

For the students who organised the event, it wasn’t just an experience, but also a lot of learning, insight and connections. “The Conclave provided us a platform to interact with the industry stalwarts.

From planning to attending, the experience allowed us to gain insights on leadership, creativity, innovation and strategy,” Ms. Divya Anand , from Samvaad 2017 organising committee, said. The event was a massive success and saw participation of 100 plus participants.