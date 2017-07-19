Mayawati resigns as Rajya Sabha MP

Agencies, New Delhi

BSP Chief Mayawati today resigned her seat in the Upper House of Parliament protesting against members of the ruling BJP not allowing her to raise, what she said, the gross failure to protect the interest of Dalits. In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari, Ms Mayawati said,’with great sadness I am forced to take the decision to resign from the Rajya Sabha.

If the members of the ruling BJP and NDA will not allow me to raise the problems faced by the dalits, oppressed, the poor and minorities, for whose cause I have dedicated my entire life, I do not see any reason for continuing to be a member of this House. In such a situation, I have decided today to resign as member of the Rajya Sabha, an announcement of which I have already made in the House. You are requested to accept my resignation.’

In this context, she pointed out that in 2003, she had resigned from the post of Chief Minister of the BJP-BSP coalition Government in UP when the BJP pressured me to compromise with her principles and her philosophy. Ms Mayawati said that her party had this morning given a notice under rule 267 for the suspension of the business of the house to discuss the issue of atrocities on dalits across the country and especially the dalit atrocities in Saharanpur.

‘’This morning when the proceedings of the house began, I informed the Chair about my notice and requested him to allow me to speak on the issue. To this, the Deputy Chairman said he was allowing me to speak on the notice but that I should limit my submission to three minutes. At that time, I had said that it is not a matter which can be confined to three minutes. There is no such provision in the Rajya Sabha wherein one can speak for only three minutes on an adjournment notice,’’ Ms Mayawati said.