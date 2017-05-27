Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Mauritius PM accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan

May 27, 2017 12:54 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth was today accorded a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan. Mr Jugnauth was welcomed on his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhawan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues.

He also inspected the guard of honour. The Mauritian Prime Minister yesterday arrived on a three-day visit to India.

Mr Jugnauth held discussions with Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan yesterday .

During his visit, he will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Modi , besides meeting Defence and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. The Mauritian Premier will also meet President Pranab Mukherjee and Vice-President Hamid Ansari.

