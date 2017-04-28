Massive search operation continues in Kupwara woods

Agencies, Srinagar

A massive search operation continued in the woods in the frontier district of Kupwara, where one militant had reportedly escaped after a fidayeen attack on an Army camp during which three soldiers, including a Captain and a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were killed yesterday. Two fidayeen were also gunned down by the Army.

Official sources said that security forces have launched a massive search operation in Panzgam and adjoining villages of Batpora, Kralpora, Kralpora, Manzgam, Rawatpora and Aloosa immediately after it was reported that the third militant, who was part of fidayeen attack on an Army camp, has managed to escape though he was injured.

People in these villages alleged that they were directed by security forces to remain indoor as restrictions have been imposed and search operation was going on. Troops and paramilitary forces besides state police have also launched massive search operation in the woods to nab the militants. Sources said that so far no contact was established with militants and operation will continue.