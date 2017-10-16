Markets glittering ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali

Bhopal : Markets across the city are glittering with commodities like silver and gold to mark the Dhanteras on Tuesday and Diwali. The markets in the city are immersed in a sea of light ahead of Dhanteras and Diwali. All shops are decked up with latest ware and shopkeepers and traders are leaving no stone unturned to fulfill the demands of the customers.

An owner of an electronics items in New Market said markets are eagerly waiting for the customers to come and will ensure that they get the best deal and best quality product. Dhanteras is a big day for us and we wait for it throughout the year, he said. All markets have decorated their localities, displaying the best possible lights to the visitors.

Traders of utensils, electronic products, stationery and crackers all are praying for a bumper sale this year. Preparations are in full swing to celebrate Diwali with gusto. Though the Diwali purchases are yet to reach the peak, yet the festive mood is picking up. Idols, earthen lamps and decoration items are available for sale on every nook and corner.

Markets were overcrowded on Sunday with rush of buyers who wanted to finish their basic decoration related purchases. Gems and jewellery industry is hoping for respite on Dhanteras. Already the rush of buyers has started at gold and jewellery shops. Malls too are gearing up for Dhanteras and doing all it takes to attracts customers. Heavy discount boards have been placed outside most shops. Automobile industry, too, is expecting huge sales on Dhanteras.

Markets are usually bustling with crowds on Dhanteras as it is considered auspicious to buy gold, silver, diamond and utensils on this day. In the evening, prayers are offered for the prosperity of business. As per the legend, on the day of Dhanteras, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea. Hence, Goddess Lakshmi and God of wealth, Lord Kubera are worshipped on this day.