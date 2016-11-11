Marathon titled ‘Hindustan Meri Jaan’ in Jammu on Nov 13

Agencies, Jammu

Dedicated to Indian Army, marathon titled ‘Hindustan Meri Jaan’ will be held here on November 13. The event is being organised by the Board for Development of Sports in India, the sports body organising the 6th Jammu Marathon. Huge number of people from all walks of life including Government functionaries, students and professionals are expected to participate.

The Jammu Marathon will start from MAM Stadium and pass through the old parts of Jammu city including Bus Stand, Shakuntla Theatre, Amphalla via BC Road, CPO Chowk, Kachi Chawni, Parade, Shalamar, Indira Chowk, Dogra Chowk and will culminate at MAM stadium. This year’s ‘Jammu Marathon’ has been dedicated to brave soldiers of the country. The theme for 6th Jammu Marathon will be “Run for India! Run for Pride!!”, organisors said. They said that the slogan of the event will be “Hindustan Meri Jaan”. He said the entire campaign of the event is designed to honour our brave soldiers.