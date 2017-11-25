Marathi film Redu frontrunner for Golden Pyramid prize at Cairo festival

Cairo,

Marathi film Redu, a nostalgic journey into rural India of the 1970s, is one of the favourites to win the top prize, the Golden Pyramid, at the ongoing Cairo International Film Festival.

Redu, directed by first-time filmmaker Sagar Vanjari, tells the story of a middle-aged well digger falling in love with the radio, which was newly introduced to the village in early ’70s. Redu means radio in Marathi.

The film was screened to a packed audience at the Cairo Opera House, the main venue of the biggest film festival in the Arab world.

“I learned filmmaking watching many Egyptian films, which portrays human emotions and sensibilities,” said Vanjari, an editor-turned-director.He was the editor of ‘Investment’, which won the National Award for the Best Marathi film in 2012.

Redu is the story of Tatu, a well digger in a small village in Maharashtra.Tatu is fascinated by the radio after he sees it for the first time.The poor villager’s life turns upside down after a radio gifted to him by his brother-in-law is stolen from home.

“Nostalgia and modernity come together in the theme of Redu,” said Vanjari, who has been a film editor for the past one decade.”Radio represented the ultimate escape from their routine lives.At the same time, the film preempts the onslaught of media we see around us today,” he says.

“It’s also a portrayal of social changes brought about by the anticipation of the new,” added Vanjari, who lives in Pune.Redu is the only Indian entry in the festival’s international competition section, which has 15 other films from as many as 13 countries.

The other films in the section include acclaimed Chad filmmaker Mahamat Saleh Haroun’s new film, A Season in France, and Tunisian director Elyses Baccar’s Tunis by Night.

Redu was premiered at the Kolkata International Film Festival last week.

It is also part of the international competition at the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Palestinian filmmaker Hany Abu-Assad and Smriti Kiran, creative director of the Mumbai film festival, are part of the competition jury that will decide the winner of the Golden Pyramid prize on the concluding day of the Cairo festival on November 30.Famous Egyptian actor Hussein Fahmy head the seven-member jury.

Malayalam director Santosh Sivan’s Tamil film ‘The Terrorist’ is the only Indian film to have won the Golden Pyramid at the Cairo festival, when it was adjudged the Best Film in 1998.

Malayalam film ‘Ottayaal Paatha’ (The Narrow Path) directed by Satish Babusenan and Santosh Babusenan was the only Indian film in the Cairo competition last year.