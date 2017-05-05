Maneka for effective implementation of laws for women safety in workplace

Agencies, New Delhi

Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Sanjay Gandhi today inaugurated a training programme for heads of Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs) constituted in all Central Government Ministries/ Departments and urged them to ensure effective implementation of the Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act.

Inaugurating the awareness workshop aimed at sensitising and training the ICC heads of various ministries, she expressed hope that this would be the ‘paradigm for safety of women at workplace’. Noting that the Government of India was the largest employer in the country, employing 30.87-lakh people, of which 10.93 per cent were women, Ms Gandhi underlined that safety of women was a priority of her Government, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reiterated time and again.

Today’s event is the first-ever one day awareness programme for chairpersons of ICCs constituted in all Central Government Ministries/ Departments under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 aimed at ensuring the safety and security of women at workplace covering both the government and private sectors. About 60 participants attended the workshop which was held for capacity building of chairpersons of ICCs.