Mandatory Aadhar identification: Apex court ruling on Monday

Agencies, New Delhi

The Supreme Court will hear on Monday all pleas challenging the requirement of Aadhaar identification as mandatory to obtain various services.

Hearing submissions by respondents and various petitioners, a three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, observed that Attorney General, K K Venugopal will have to take the necessary instructions from the Centre and mention the matter on Monday.

The Union government on Wednesday told the apex court that it is ready to extend the deadline for those who do not have Aadhaar till 31st March. Appearing for the Central government, AG Venugopal submitted that no citizen without an Aadhaar card would be denied welfare schemes mandated under the government rules, regulations and policies.

The Centre also told the apex court that no coercive action would be taken against those who do not have Aadhaar and they will not be denied social welfare scheme benefits till 31st March. Petitioners said mandatory linking of Aadhaar with bank accounts and mobile telephone numbers was illegal.

Non-linking of Aadhaar, they contended, with bank accounts would make citizens liable for prosecution under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Another plea was filed in the Supreme Court by social activist, Tehseen Poonawalla, challenging the notification of the Department of Telecom on linking of mobile numbers with Aadhaar.

The plea, filed by Poonawala, sought direction to quash the notification of March 23, issued by the Department of Telecom (DoT), and holding it “unconstitutional” and “null and void”.