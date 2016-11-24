Man held for stealing rice sack from BJP Gen Secy’s shop

Agencies, Indore

A man has been arrested on the charge of stealing a rice sack from the ancestral grocery shop of BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at Nandanagar in Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital, police said.

Jitendra Borsi was caught by local people while he was stealing a rice sack from the shop yesterday afternoon and handed over to police.

Jitendra was wanted in connection with ten other cases.

Nowadays, Mr Vijayvargiya sits on his shop and vends grocery items once a year on the occasion of Dhanteras.