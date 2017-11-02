Man held for creating girl’s fake FB profile

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

A man made the fake Facebook ID of a young woman when she did not respond to his friend request and did not reply to his message. The accused had also uploaded her photo on the ID.

Crime Branch sources said Morena-resident Shabbir Khan had sent a friend request to a Bhopal-based woman but she did not accept it. Khan then took her photograph from social media and used it to create a fake profile. On the basis of the woman’s complaint, Shabbir was arrested. Shabbir, who works as a driver, said that he did not know the woman.

He sent her a friend request as he liked her photograph on social media. The accused is a bus driver and has studied up to standard 8. The victim, a resident of Subhash Nagar had complained to the police that an unknown person had prepared her fake Facebook ID and was defaming her.

The accused had stolen her photograph from the Facebook and uploaded it. The police collected the evidences related to the fake ID and it came to light that the FB ID was being run by Shabbir Khan.

The accused told cyber police that he had never met the plaintiff. He liked `the photo and sent her the friend request which she did not accept. He then sent her message but got no reply. The woman blocked her when he repeatedly sent her message. Irked over this the accused made her fake FB ID to defame her.

Principal held for sexually exploiting student

A school principal sexually exploited a 16-year-old student of her school. Mahila Thana police have arrested the accused. According to the Mahila Thana police, the victim studied at a private school at Bavadia Kalan. In the month of March a function was organized in the school.

The girl arrived with some edibles. The principal invited the girl to celebrate picnic and then took the girl to her home and raped her. The accused principal then threatened the girl not to tell anyone about the incident. Out of fear the girl did not tell anyone.

The family members told Mahila Thana police that the girl was depressed for some time and stopped going to school. When the family members asked her why she was not going to school she remained evasive initially but then narrated the incident.

Mahila Thana in-charge has not revealed the name of the school. She said the student’s family has requested her to keep the school’s name secret as they fear it would bring bad name to the victim. The accused is married. A case has been registered and investigations are on.