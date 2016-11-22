Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Man dies while standing in a queue outside bank

November 22, 2016 12:40 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

A resident of Uttam Nagar died today while standing in a queue outside a bank to deposit some cash in demonetised currency note.

The man, identified as Satish Sharma, was waiting for his turn to deposit the money he had brought with him at the Oriental Bank of Commerce branch in Southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh area, police sources said. Sharma was accompanied by a friend, who raised the alarm when the 49-year-old man collapsed and fainted all of a sudden, the police sources added.

The police was informed immediately after the incident. A police team, which reached the bank quickly, took Sharma to a nearby bank, Mata Chanan Devi Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

