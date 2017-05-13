Man, daughter killed as Pak shells border villages in Rajouri, Army retaliates

Agencies, Jammu

A man and his daughter were killed while a woman was seriously injured as Pakistan Rangers resorted to heavy unprovoked firing on the Line of Control(LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, today.

“Pakistani Army fired unprovoked and targeted forward Indian posts and border villages and initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector, this morning,” a defence spokesman said, adding that the Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively.

Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said two civilians have died and one woman was injured in Jhangar area of Nowshera in the firing. “Around 150 people from border villages migrated to the camps while others will be shifted during night as it is not possible due to heavy shelling,” he said.

However, police sources said four soldiers of 48 RR also got injured in cross LoC shelling. Those killed were identified as Tufail Hussain alias Bashir and his daughter Asiya Bi while his wife Zatoon Begam referred to GMC Jammu. “The firing is presently on and District hospital has been put on high alert, all the leaves have been cancelled and employees on leave directed to report back immediately,” sources said.