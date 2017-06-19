Mamata Banerjee appeals peace and harmony in Darjeeling Hills

Agencies, Kolkata

Before flying to the Netherlands, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today appealed to the people and political parties in Darjeeling Hills to restore peace and maintain harmony among them for common welfare.

Ms Banerjee was flown to the Hague on an United Nations programme where she will address the Public Service Day on June 22. Before catching the flight Ms Banerjee said she would love to see that peace and harmony was restored in the Hills, which always in her heart. ”

Any issue could be solved thorough dialogue, ” but the government would not allow the people to laws in their own hands, Ms Banrjee added. Ms Banerjee is expected to talk on “The Future is Now: Accelerating Public Service Innovation for Agenda 2030”, a theme of the 2017 UN Public Service Forum.

Around 500 dignitaries from different countries will be present in the programme, in which state finance minister Dr Amit Mitra, was among the accompanying the CM.