Malegaon blast: SC issues notices to Mah, NIA

Agencies, New Delhi

The Supreme Court today issued notices to the Maharashtra Government and National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a bail petition of Colonel Prasad Purohit, the co-accused in the Malegaon bomb blast case.

The apex court, after hearing the plea of Col Purohit’s advocate issued notices to Maharashtra Government and NIA, returnable within four weeks. The petitioner has requested the court to grant him bail on the basis of parity.

The High Court had granted bail to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, one of the accused in the case, but Col Purohit was denied the same. The petitioner has submitted that he has been confined behind the bars for last eight years.