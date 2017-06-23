Malaysia beat India 3-2 in quarters

Agencies, London

Malaysia thrashed India 3-2 in the quarter-finals of the World League Semi-Final here today. Meanwhile, India after facing defeat to Malaysia are out of the tournament. It was a double goal by Razie Rahim (19’ and 48’), Tengku Tajuddin (20’) that helped Malaysia win a semi-final berth and also qualify for the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018.

Razie Rahim who scored Malaysia’s first goal through a PC in the 19th minute flicking the ball to the right corner of the post. Tengku Tajuddin doubled Malaysia’s lead in the 20th minute with another splendid PC, choosing to fire the ball to the top corner giving no chance for Vikas Dahiya to stop it. India, however, shook off the starting jitters with a better performance in the later part of the second quarter. India’s breakthrough came in the 24th minute when a well-thought through pass by midfielder Sumit set up the goal for forward Ramandeep Singh who stepped in front of Malaysian defender to nick the ball into the post.

This spectacular goal narrowed India’s gap to 1-2. Almost immediately Ramandeep Singh doubled his score in the 26th minute when he picked up a rebound off Chinglensana Singh’s shot on goal to fire the ball past Malaysian keeper Kumar Subramiam. With the score board reading 2-2 at half-time, the third quarter began with India trying to keep up their momentum. Midfielder Sardar Singh helped India win a PC in the 35th minute, but the opportunity to take the lead when amiss with Harmanpreet Singh’s flick being well-defended.