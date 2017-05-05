“Make in India” dream taking shape on MPs soil : CM Chouhan

Bhopal : It is a matter of happiness and pride that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of ‘Make in India’ has taken a shape on the soil of Madhya Pradesh in the form of establishment of country’s first small weapons manufacturing unit of the private sector. This is a first joint project under the FDI ( Foreign Direct Investment)..

This was said by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. He was addressing the inaugural programme of World Level Small Weapons Manufacturing unit established in the partnership of Punj Llyod Company and Israel Weapons Industries at Malanpur Industrial area of district Bhind. The programme was chaired by the Union Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar. CM Chouhan mentioned that Madhya Pradesh is the first state which has prepared an investment policy after the announcement of the Prime Minister about 49 percent FDI in defence sector.

As a result, this unit has been established. He further mentioned that defence equipment which were used to be imported by the country will be manufactured on Madhya Pradesh’s soil now. The state government is making prompt efforts to make an investment policy in this sector to realise the dreams of the Prime Minister. Sanitation call given by the Prime Minister has been successfully implemented in the state. It is a matter of joy that 8 cities of Madhya Pradesh are among the 25 cities selected in the competition held between 500 cities of the country.

First and second position are achieved by Indore and Bhopal. Moreover, Gwalior has occupied the special place. He congratulated office bearers of urban bodies and people of the state in this regard. Moreover, Chouhan stated that Bharat and Israel are strong friends. Both the countries are committed for elimination of terrorism from the world. Chouhan heartily welcomed Ambassador of Israel and other representatives present in the programme.

He assured them that they will not repent for their investment in Madhya Pradesh. Not only employment opportunities will generate here but it will pave a way for prosperity and development of the world. In the beginning CM Chouhan and Union Minister Tomar inaugurated the small weapon manufacturing unit lighting a lamp and unveiling the inscription. They apprised themselves about the weapons being manufactured here while inspecting the unit.