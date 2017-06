Agencies, Srinagar

A major tragedy was averted today averted when security forces detected and defused two powerful Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, official sources said.

They said a Road Opening Party (ROP) detected two IEDs planted by militants to target security forces on circular road in Pulwama. However, the entire area was sealed and both the IEDs were defused without causing any damage.