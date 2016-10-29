Major fire at crackers shop in Aurangabad

Agencies, Aurangabad, Maharahstra

Over 200 shops were gutted when a major fire broke out at a Diwali cracker market in zilla parishad grounds at Aurangpura locality this morning, fire department officials said.

The FIR said that, around 1100 hrs this morning over 200 cracker shops in which approximately worth of Rs 2-crores crackers were destroyed in a major fire.

Thick smoke was seen in the areas. Fire department spokesman said several fire tenders were engaged in dousing the flames.

The cracker market is organised every in this locality every year during Diwali season.