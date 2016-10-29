Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
5:40 pm - Saturday October 29, 2016

Major fire at crackers shop in Aurangabad

October 29, 2016 3:46 pm

fire

Agencies, Aurangabad, Maharahstra

Over 200 shops were gutted when a major fire broke out at a Diwali cracker market in zilla parishad grounds at Aurangpura locality this morning, fire department officials said.

The FIR said that, around 1100 hrs this morning over 200 cracker shops in which approximately worth of Rs 2-crores crackers were destroyed in a major fire.

Thick smoke was seen in the areas. Fire department spokesman said several fire tenders were engaged in dousing the flames.

The cracker market is organised every in this locality every year during Diwali season.

Posted in: Featured, Nation

You might like:

Major fire at crackers shop in Aurangabad Major fire at crackers shop in Aurangabad
Sensex down 135.67 pts during week Sensex down 135.67 pts during week
Traffic jams cost Rs 200 cr fuel loss on Diwali eve : Analysis Traffic jams cost Rs 200 cr fuel loss on Diwali eve : Analysis
Maneka urges forest department to give proper medical care for Sidda Maneka urges forest department to give proper medical care for Sidda