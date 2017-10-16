Mahindra Susten Launches India’s First Mobile PV Testing Lab

Agencies, Mumbai

Mahindra Susten, one of India’s largest and most trusted solar EPC Company, has announced the launch of India’s first Mobile PV Laboratory for testing of the Solar PV modules on site. The mobile PV Lab, developed in-house, has an innovative design, which combines all the key tests required for PV modules in a compact Lab.

This solution will make world-class testing facilities available to solar asset developers, EPCs and the O&M operators at the location of their own plant. (Provisional patent No. 201721017370) PV modules account for ~ 70% of the capex for a Solar PV plant, and underperformance of the modules can be the single large reason why an asset owner’s (lenders) financial model and actual cash flows may not match. Early detection can lead to immediate control of losses or redressal.

The role of the PV testing Lab is critical across the life cycle of the Solar PV plant, right from construction to the end of life. The Susten Diagnostics fleet, are operated by the O&M and Analytics division of Mahindra Susten, which is was also adjudged Gold award winner ‘O&M Contractor of the Year’ – Utility Scale, RE Assets, 2017.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Basant Jain, CEO, Mahindra Susten , stated, “We at Mahindra Susten, are key endorsers of Government of India’s vision to transform India’s energy mix and to make it independent of fossil fuels not just in terms of MW Capacity installed but more in terms of contribution in the MW-hours generated. In our quest to help the nation get more out of their PV assets and adding to India’s power generation, we have invested in India’s first ever mobile PV testing Laboratory.”