Mahesh’s Sister Ropes in Bollywood Beauty

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s sister Manjula has been planning to direct a film for a while now. After a lot of thought process and deliberation, she roped in Sundeep Kishan to play the male lead. As per latest reports, she has now signed her leading lady.

Bollywood actress Amyra Dastur has reportedly grabbed the opportunity to play the female lead in Manjula’s directorial. Pre-production of this project is currently underway.

Gemini Kiran will bankroll it. Beautiful bombshell Amyra, who paired opposite Dhanush in ‘Anekudu’, was supposed to make her Tollywood debut with Puri’s ‘Rogue’.

However she is finally gearing up to mesmerize the Telugu audiences with her oozing sex appeal in Vishnu Manchu’s new film ‘Achari America Yathra’. Sundeep’s film will be her second direct Telugu film.