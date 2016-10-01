An earthquake with a magnitude of 5 point 4 struck Pakistan at 1334 IST, 117 km east of the Swat Valley city of Mingaora, at a depth of 43 point 4 km, the US Geological Survey said.
Latest News
- Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Pakistan, 117 km east of Mingaora – USGS
- PM greets the nation on Navratri
- External support for India’s cross LoC strikes against terrorists widens
- ‘Satyagraha’ brought freedom from colonial rule, ‘Swachhagraha’ will bring freedom from dirt : PM
- Cauvery : SC asks Karnataka to release 6,000 cusecs of water from Oct 1 to 6
Latest News
- Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Pakistan, 117 km east of Mingaora – USGS
- PM greets the nation on Navratri
- External support for India’s cross LoC strikes against terrorists widens
- ‘Satyagraha’ brought freedom from colonial rule, ‘Swachhagraha’ will bring freedom from dirt : PM
- Cauvery : SC asks Karnataka to release 6,000 cusecs of water from Oct 1 to 6