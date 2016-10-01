Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
4:05 pm - Saturday October 1, 2016

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Pakistan, 117 km east of Mingaora – USGS

October 1, 2016 2:41 pm

earthquake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5 point 4 struck Pakistan at 1334 IST, 117 km east of the Swat Valley city of Mingaora, at a depth of 43 point 4 km, the US Geological Survey said.

Posted in: Featured, World

You might like:

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Pakistan, 117 km east of Mingaora – USGS Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes Pakistan, 117 km east of Mingaora – USGS
PM greets the nation on Navratri PM greets the nation on Navratri
External support for India’s cross LoC strikes against terrorists widens External support for India’s cross LoC strikes against terrorists widens
‘Satyagraha’ brought freedom from colonial rule, ‘Swachhagraha’ will bring freedom from dirt : PM ‘Satyagraha’ brought freedom from colonial rule, ‘Swachhagraha’ will bring freedom from dirt : PM