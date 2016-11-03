Magnitude 5.0 quake hits central Italy : USGS

Agencies, Undated

A magnitude 5 point earthquake struck central Italy today morning in the same region hit by recent strong quakes, the US Geological Survey said. It said the temblor, which struck at 1:35 a.m. (0405 IST), was very shallow, only 10 km deep, and was centered 51.5 km southeast of Perugia.

Earthquakes measuring 5.5 and 6.1 hit the area on October 26, followed by a 6.6 magnitude quake on Sunday, the biggest tremor to strike Italy for 36 years. A magnitude 5.0 earthquake is considered moderate and is capable of causing considerable damage. The shallow depth would have intensified the shaking at the surface.