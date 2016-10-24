Madhya Pradesh is now main state of country

Bhopal : Union minister for urban development Vainkaih Naidu has said that the central government will provide all possible help to Madhya Pradesh for urban development. He said that Madhya Pradesh did remarkable work in urban infrastructure development. Indore is the excellent example of spontaneous Smart City.

Constant efforts are needed to complete infrastructure development works in small urban habitats in the state. He said that Madhya Pradesh has become now main state. Naidu said that urbanisation is a core of development and need of the hour. Naidu was addressing special session on urban development in Global Investors Summit in Indore.

Commissioner, urban development, Vivek Agrawal gave detailed information on investment for urban infrastructure, smart city project, transportation project, housing, water supply, sanitation and waste management through presentation. He said that energy production from solid waste management has started in Jabalpur. Urban development minister Smt. Maya Singh said that the tradition of Global Investors Summit started on the initiative of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has speeded up development process.

Rs 20,000 crore were invested in urban development sector in last one year. She said that master plans had been prepared for 96 cities in the state and the government has received intention to invest of Rs one lakh crore. Principal Secretary of urban development Malay Shrivastava said that major population of the state resides in middle and small cities. The habitats are not deprived of development and for this, different activities are being run under Amrit and Mukhyamantri Adhosaranchna Vikas Yojana at different places.

First secretary of DFID Simon Lucas described changes taking place in the era of ongoing urbanisation in India as an indicator of development. Chetan Vaidya of School of Planning and Architecture said that to develop powerful revenue base in urban planning is needed. Pratap Padode of Smart City Council said that Madhya Pradesh will be developed as logistic hub of the country.

He raised a need to make village smart for prevention of migration from there. Principal Secretary transport SN Mishra, commissioner town and country planning Sanjeev Yadav and experts of urban development and officials were present in the session.