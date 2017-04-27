Maatr raises the bar for issue-based films in Bollywood

The critics and the audience have touted Maatr as one of the most impactful and brutally honest films of 2017. Raveena Tandon’s character which is a combination of bravery and tenderness shines all the way. Madhur Mittal too has been receiving praise for his performance in a negative role.

There have been a lot of issue-based films which Bollywood has produced and one such film is Maatr. It highlights the issue of rape in our country and what the victim and their families have to go through. Usually, socially relevant films receive large-scale critical acclaim but do not hit the mark when it comes to Box office revenues.

Compared to films like Aligarh, Nil Battey Sannata, Parched and many more, Maatr has outdone all of them in terms of its box office collections by raking in 42 lakhs on an opening day. Compared to Maatr, here’s how the other films fared; Aligarh – 29 lakhs, Nil Battey Sannata – 27 lakhs, Phobia – 33 lakhs, Traffic – 33 lakhs, Waiting – 28 lakhs and Parched – 18 lakhs.

It’s good to see that people are making an effort to create films based on real life issues. We hope that such films get their rightful due! Directed by Ashtar Sayed and written by Michael Pellico, the film has been produced by Anjum Rizvi, Manoj Adhikari & Pugmark Films. Released in cinemas on 21st April, 2017.