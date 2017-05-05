Luiz ‘obsessed’ with winning league title at Chelsea

Chelsea defender David Luiz says winning the Premier League has become an “obsession” as the leaders edge ever closer to lifting this season’s crown in his first campaign back at the club.

Luiz, who returned to Stamford Bridge from Paris St Germain at the start of the season, won the Champions League and Europa League during his first spell at the club but the league title eluded the mop-haired Brazilian during that period. “I had already won several titles with Chelsea, played my part in a beautiful period in the club’s history and made so many friends,” Luiz told FourFourTwo magazine.