3:53 pm - Monday November 28, 2016

LS adjourned till noon as Oppn disrupts business over note ban

November 28, 2016 12:01 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

The Lok Sabha was today adjourned till noon as the Opposition created ruckus in the House protesting against demonetisation due to which proceedings could not be taken forward beyond about 20 minutes.

Today is the first day of the third week of winter session of Parliament in which the previous two weeks also were wasted without transacting any business due to the Opposition protests.

As soon as the House assembled and Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was finished with the obituary references to Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, members of the Trinamool Congress, the Congress, the RJD, the SP, the Left and other parties trooped into the Well shouting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ms Mahajan admonished them for displaying placards, saying it was against the Rules of the House. She tried to carry on with the questions for about 15 minutes, but the din created by the Opposition made it difficult to proceed further. Finally, she announced adjournment of the House at 1120 hrs till noon.

