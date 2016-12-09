LS adjourned till 1130 hrs as Oppn, Treasury benches trade charges over House disruption

Agencies, New Delhi

The Treasury and the Opposition benches in the Lok Sabha today engaged in verbal duel blaming each other for disruption of the House business, leading to adjournment till 1130 hrs.

As soon as the House assembled for the day at 1100 hrs and Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was through with paying homage to martyrs of 2001 Parliament attack and welcoming visiting President of National Assembly of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Leader of the Congress Malliakarjun Kharge stood up to raise the issue of debate on demonetisation.

However, his move was immediately followed by Members from the Treasury benches rising in their seats asking the Opposition members to heed President Pranab Kumar Mukherjee’s advice against disruption.

The Opposition benches countered their attack by referring to veteran BJP leader L K Advani’s recent outbursts in which he blamed both the Opposition and the Government for not being able to run the House.

In the resulting cacophony, the Speaker repeatedly asked both the sides to calm down, saying she was not able to make out anything. But as her advice went unheeded, she soon announced that she was adjourning the proceedings till 1130 hrs.